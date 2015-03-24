BERLIN, March 24 Germany's Angela Merkel will travel on Wednesday to the site of a crash in France involving a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, she said on Tuesday, calling it a shock which had plunged Germany, France and Spain into "deep mourning".

"I will travel there tomorrow to get my own impression and to speak with local officials," the chancellor told reporters.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber)