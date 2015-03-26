BERLIN, March 26 A German state prosecutor said
on Thursday police were searching properties in Duesseldorf and
other locations for documents and evidence after a French
investigator said the co-pilot of a Germanwings plane had
deliberately crashed it in the Alps.
The prosecutor, Christoph Kumpa, said the searches were
still being carried out and it would take a while to assess the
findings. He did not give any further details.
Reuters reporters outside the family home of the pilot,
Andreas Lubitz, said they saw police going in and out with
cardboard boxes.
