BERLIN, April 1 Germany will wait for
investigations into last week's airliner crash to be completed
and could then decide to make changes to air safety rules, a
spokeswoman for the transport ministry said on Wednesday.
"We will wait for the findings resulting from this horrible
accident and then decide whether changes are necessary. But
first we have to wait for the investigations," the spokeswoman
said.
She was responding to a question about whether changes were
needed following Lufthansa's acknowledgement on Tuesday that
Andreas Lubitz, the pilot believed to have deliberately crashed
the plane, had alerted one of its flight training schools that
he had suffered from acute depression in the past.
