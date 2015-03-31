BERLIN, March 31 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that all 150 victims of the Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps would be identified by the end of the week.

"The French interior minister confirmed that by the end of the week at the latest it will be possible to identify all of the victims thanks to DNA samples," he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)