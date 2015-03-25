SEYNE-LES-ALPES, France, March 25 French
President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that authorities
would find out what caused the plane crash that killed 150
passengers on Tuesday in the French Alps.
Hollande also said that the envelope of a second black box
had been found but that investigators were still searching for
the box itself.
"Dear Angela, dear Mariano, rest assured ... we will find
out everything and we will shed full light on the circumstances
of this catastrophe," Hollande told German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and Spain's Mariano Rajoy who had jointly come to pay
tribute to the victims.
A majority of victims are German or Spanish.
"France stands by you," a visibly moved Hollande said.
(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; writing by Ingrid
Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)