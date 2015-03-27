PARIS, March 27 Airline industry body IATA on Friday called for a full civil accident investigation of this week's crash of a Germanwings aircraft in the French Alps.

"The interests of aviation safety are best served by considerations made in light of full and complete information and understanding of any accident, or issue concerning safety or security," IATA said in a statement.

It added that thorough accident investigation is a pillar of the industry's safety performance. (Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Geert De Clercq)