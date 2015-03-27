UPDATE 3-Starboard buys 5.7 pct stake in Parexel, joining other activists
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
PARIS, March 27 Airline industry body IATA on Friday called for a full civil accident investigation of this week's crash of a Germanwings aircraft in the French Alps.
"The interests of aviation safety are best served by considerations made in light of full and complete information and understanding of any accident, or issue concerning safety or security," IATA said in a statement.
It added that thorough accident investigation is a pillar of the industry's safety performance. (Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period