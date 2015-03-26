BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
BERLIN, March 26 German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Thursday that current information suggested that the co-pilot of a Germanwings jet that went down in the French Alps, killing 150 people, had no links to terrorism.
"According to the current state of knowledge and after comparing information that we have, he does not have a terrorist background," he said.
A Marseille prosecutor said the co-pilot appeared to have crashed the plane deliberately. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Dr. J. Mario Molina and Chief Financial Officer John Molina will be replaced after weak financial results, Molina's new chairman Dale Wolf said in a press release on Tuesday, announcing a surprise shake-up at the small health insurer.