PARIS Dec 21 French police arrested a man on
Sunday evening after he deliberately mowed down a dozen
pedestrians in the eastern city of Dijon, badly injuring two of
them and shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is the greatest"),
authorities said.
The previous day, French police in central France shot dead
a man who stabbed and wounded three officers in a police station
while shouting those same Arabic words.
The Dijon driver, in his forties, slammed his car into
groups of pedestrians in five parts of the city before he was
arrested and held for questioning, a spokesman for the Interior
ministry said on BFM TV.
Eleven people were injured, two of them seriously, but their
lives were not at risk, local authorities said.
According to testimonies on the scene, the driver also
invoked "the children of Palestine" to explain his actions, the
ministry's spokesman said. He added that investigators had yet
to determine what his motives were and whether he suffered from
mental illness.
France is on high alert for attacks from Islamist extremists
on its soil following calls from Islamic State (IS) militants to
target countries taking part in the U.S.-led coalition bombing
IS positions in Iraq.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Natalie Huet;
Editing by Eric Walsh)