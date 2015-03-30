* Lubitz had treatment before getting pilot's licence -
prosecutor
* Prosecutors say motive for crash remains unclear
* Lufthansa says had no knowledge of what was in medical
files
By Tom Käckenhoff
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 30 The German pilot
suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the French Alps
last week was treated for suicidal tendencies years ago before
he received his pilot's licence, German prosecutors said on
Monday.
This was the first acknowledgement from German officials
that the pilot, Andreas Lubitz, had suffered bouts of depression
and it is likely to intensify a debate about how airlines screen
and monitor their pilots.
Investigators believe Lubitz, serving as co-pilot on a
Germanwings flight from Barcelona to Duesseldorf on March 24th,
locked the captain out of the cockpit and steered the Airbus
A320 plane into the side of a mountain while passengers screamed
in horror. A total of 150 people died in the crash.
Lufthansa, the parent of the budget airline, has
said it was not aware of anything in the 27-year-old's past
which suggested he might have posed a risk.
It has confirmed that Lubitz broke off his pilot training in
2009 for nearly a year, around the time he was reportedly
suffering from depression and anxiety.
"Several years ago before obtaining his pilot's licence the
co-pilot was in a long period of psychotherapeutic treatment
with noticeable suicidal tendencies," Duesseldorf prosecutors
said in a statement on Monday.
They said that in recent years he had not shown signs of
suicidal behaviour or aggressive tendencies in visits to
doctors.
After searching his family home in Montabaur and apartment
in Duesseldorf, and following interviews with friends and
relatives, the prosecutors said they had not found any evidence
Lubitz was planning such an attack, nor the reasons behind it.
"No special circumstances have come to light, whether in his
personal life or his work life, that shed any plausible light on
a possible motive," they said.
RIGOROUS SELECTION
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr has said the airline prides
itself on the rigorous selection methods of its pilot training
scheme. The school is currently closed to new applicants, but
around 6,000 people apply each year, with just 7-8 percent of
them making the cut.
Lufthansa has also made clear that Lubitz's medical records
were subject to doctor-patient confidentiality and that the
airline therefore had no knowledge of what they contained.
Under German law, employers do not have access to employees'
medical records and sick notes excusing a person from work do
not give information on their medical condition.
Some politicians have called for a loosening of these rules
in the wake of the Germanwings disaster.
But at a news conference in Berlin on Monday, a spokeswoman
for the German health ministry said doctors already had the
right to break their vow of confidentiality if they thought
their patients posed a danger to others.
French investigators said on Monday they were digging an
access route to the mountain crash site in order to speed up the
investigation.
The head of the French police forensic team told reporters
it would take two to four months to identify the victims and
that there was no certainty all would be identified because of
the high speed at which the plane crashed.
"After a plane crash like this, the state of the bodies is
not like after a simple car crash. The bodies are not
necessarily whole, as the families know," Colonel Francois
Daoust, head of the French Gendarmerie's criminal research
Institute, told reporters.
He added that some 400 samples from body parts taken from
the crash had allowed police to identify 78 different DNA
profiles so far, but no identifications had been made as yet.
The plane's second flight recorder, which contains flight
data, has not yet been found.
Kay Kratky, a board member of Lufthansa's German airlines
unit, told a German talkshow on Sunday evening that, due to the
force with which the plane hit the mountain face, it was
possible the recorder's locator beacons had been damaged and
were not working properly.
"I am hopeful that we will find the recorder by physical
searching," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Caroline Copley in Berlin,
Lucien Libert in Seyne les Alpes, Jean-Francois Rsnoblet in
Marseille, Geert De Clercq in Paris; Writing by Noah Barkin and
Victoria Bryan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)