(Updates with executives' visit to crash site, details on
timing of DNA matching process)
BERLIN/LE VERNET, France, April 1 A video of the
final seconds aboard the Germanwings plane that crashed in
France last week has been discovered, reports said on Wednesday,
just hours before executives visiting the crash site dodged
questions about the mental health of the pilot.
The video was found on a mobile phone belonging to one of
the passengers killed on the plane which investigators say
German pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew into a mountain in
the French Alps, Bild newspaper reported.
The scenes seen on the video were chaotic and very wobbly,
said Bild, adding screams and shouts of "My God" could be heard,
indicating the passengers knew what was happening.
Prosecutor Brice Robin, who is handling the case in France,
said the phones collected from the crash had yet to be analysed
and were being kept on site. France's BEA investigation
authority could not immediately be reached for comment.
On the video, which Bild described as being "indisputably
authentic", a banging of metal could be heard at least three
times, possibly the sound of the pilot who had been locked out
of the cockpit by Lubitz trying to break through the door.
Near the end there was a heavy shake and the cabin tilted
sharply to one side. After further screams the video ended, said
the paper.
The footage appeared to have been taken from near the back
of the plane but no individuals could be identified, said Bild.
French magazine Paris Match also ran a story on the video
and printed an account of a conversation between the two pilots,
according to a "special investigator".
When the captain left the cockpit to go to the toilet, he
told Lubitz that he was in control. "I hope so", Lubitz replied,
according to the magazine.
Later the captain implored Lubitz to let him in.
Lufthansa said on Tuesday that Lubitz had told officials at
the airline's training school in 2009 that he had gone through
a period of severe depression, raising questions about the
screening process for pilots.
Prosecutors have said he suffered from "suicidal tendencies"
before obtaining his pilot's license.
CEO QUESTIONED
Lufthansa is facing legal action from relatives of the
victims.
Chief Executive Carsten Spohr, visiting the crash site on
Wednesday, declined to answer a barrage of questions about what
the airline knew of Lubitz' mental health.
Lubitz, who was allowed to restart training after passing
all the medical and suitability checks again, had a note on his
flight licence indicating some sort of illness, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
But under German doctor-patient confidentiality laws,
Lufthansa as an employer may not seek information about
employees' medical conditions.
Spohr said in a prepared statement that it was still not
clear what drove Lubitz' actions.
The head of the French police forensic team said earlier
this week it would take two to four months to identify the
victims, and that there was no certainty all of them would be
identified because of the high speed at which the plane crashed.
A first step could be just days away though, said Brice
Robin, the Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case.
"We haven't yet isolated all 150 DNA sets but we hope to by
the end of the week," he told Reuters.
"Then they need to be compared with those of members of the
families of the victims, which will take a certain time."
