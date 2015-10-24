By Stephane Mahe
PUISSEGUIN, France
PUISSEGUIN, France Oct 24 French investigators
at the scene of a crash involving a truck and a coach carrying
elderly day-trippers that killed at least 43 people said on
Saturday that identifying the victims of France's worst road
accident in decades could take weeks.
At least 41 people on the coach taking pensioners on a day
excursion were killed shortly before dawn on Friday when it
collided head-on with the truck in France's Bordeaux
wine-growing region and burst into flames. The truck driver and
his three-year old son also died.
"The DNA, teeth, all these elements that are not sensitive
to fire will be analysed," Colonel Patrick Touron of the
police's criminal research unit told reporters.
"We will have the identification results and will be able to
return the bodies to their families in about three weeks," he
said. The exact number of passengers on the coach remained
uncertain.
Medical units had managed to extract 12 or 13 bodies from
the shell of the bus by mid Saturday afternoon, local police
told Reuters. A portion of the narrow, two-lane country road
that snakes through the vineyards of the Saint-Emilion region
remained cordoned off.
The exact circumstances of the crash remain uncertain. The
driver of the bus was among survivors who were able to exit
through the doors he opened, according to a source close to the
inquiry.
The bus was carrying about 50 pensioners on a ham-tasting
excursion and had only just set off from their home region in
and around the village of Petit-Palais when the crash occurred.
"We were chatting and there was a shock, it was pitch black,
we had to hurry to get out," Jean-Claude Leonardet, 73, one of
only eight survivors of the crash, told Le Parisien TV.
Leonardet, interviewed at his home his head wrapped up in a
gauze bandage, helped his wife Josette unlock her seatbelt and
got out, before returning to the blazing coach to help others.
"We pulled one person who was stuck in the steps, but it was
getting so hot, we had to step back, everything was melting down
and falling over our heads," he said,
The crash is the deadliest in France since July 1982, when
53 people, mostly children, were killed in a bus crash in
Burgundy.
(Additional reporting by Regis Duvignau, Claude Canellas,
Marine Pennetier; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)