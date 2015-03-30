FRANKFURT, March 30 Germany's Allianz
has estimated insurers will pay $300 million in claims and costs
stemming from the crash of a Germanwings plane in the French
Alps last week, insurance industry sources said on Monday.
The figure gives a preliminary orientation to a group of
more than 30 insurers who will share the financial burden of the
crash, which was believed to have been deliberately caused by
the plane's co-pilot.
The initial estimate represents about 20 percent of the $1.5
billion in premiums in the global market for airline insurance.
The estimate includes the loss of the aircraft, which is seen at
about $6.5 million, the recovery efforts, legal fees and
indemnification of the passengers' families.
Insurers traditionally estimate losses conservatively,
taking as many costs as possible into account based on available
information and past experience.
"It's still very early so the figure could go higher, or
lower," said one insurance official familiar with the situation,
saying insurers were legally obliged to set out estimates.
"It's Allianz's decision as they are the lead insurer," the
person said of the $300 million figure, which was also reported
by industry paper The Insurance Insider.
Liability claims from the families of the 144 passengers are
expected to account for the lion's share of the costs. Insurers
typically try to settle claims without going to court, though
the process can take months.
Lufthansa said on Friday it was offering to pay up to 50,000
euros ($54,115) in immediate financial assistance per passenger.
Underwriting data on co-insurers' shares of eventual losses,
supplied by an insurance industry source, showed Allianz with a
10 percent share, American International Group with 11
percent and Swiss Re with 7 percent.
Allianz, which has said it is the lead insurer, declined to
comment, as did AIG. Swiss Re declined to comment on the case
but said both Germanwings and its parent Lufthansa
were among its clients.
Insurers usually arrange to receive financial backing from
reinsurance companies in the event of big losses. Insurance
rating agency A.M. Best has said the Germanwings losses would
also be absorbed by the Lloyd's market.
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; additional reporting
by Carolyn Cohn in London; editing by David Clarke)