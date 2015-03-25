PARIS, March 25 Investigators looking into the
crash of an Airbus A320 in the French Alps on Tuesday have been
able to extract a usable audio recording from a black box
recovered on the site, France's aviation security investigator
BEA said.
"We just have been able to extract a useable audio data
file," Remi Jouty told a news conference, adding that it was too
early to draw any conclusions about the causes of the crash.
"Detailed work will be carried on the file to understand
interpret the voices and sounds that can be heard on the file,"
he said, adding that he expected to have more analysis of the
voices in "a matter of days".
