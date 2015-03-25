PARIS, March 25 Investigators looking into the crash of an Airbus A320 in the French Alps on Tuesday have been able to extract a usable audio recording from a black box recovered on the site, France's aviation security investigator BEA said.

"We just have been able to extract a useable audio data file," Remi Jouty told a news conference, adding that it was too early to draw any conclusions about the causes of the crash.

"Detailed work will be carried on the file to understand interpret the voices and sounds that can be heard on the file," he said, adding that he expected to have more analysis of the voices in "a matter of days".

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)