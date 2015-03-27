BRIEF-Bombardier announces election of its board of directors
* Bombardier announces the election of its board of directors
BERLIN, March 27 German airline Lufthansa has offered to pay up to 50,000 euros in immediate financial assistance per passenger on the crashed plane of its subsidiary Germanwings, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
* Bombardier announces the election of its board of directors
OTTAWA, May 11 Concern about Canada's heavily indebted households and hot housing market ratcheted higher on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the ratings for Canada's major banks, sending shares of the lenders lower and weakening Canada's currency.