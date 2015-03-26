BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
BERLIN, March 26 Lufthansa said the co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a jet operated by its Germanwings unit into the French Alps took a break from his training six years ago, but passed all necessary checks to fly.
The co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, broke off his training for several months, but Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said this was not unusual, highlighting that the airline picks its crew very carefully and subjects them to psychological vetting.
"No matter your safety regulations, no matter how high you set the bar, and we have incredibly high standards, there is no way to rule out such an event," Spohr said (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Dr. J. Mario Molina and Chief Financial Officer John Molina will be replaced after weak financial results, Molina's new chairman Dale Wolf said in a press release on Tuesday, announcing a surprise shake-up at the small health insurer.