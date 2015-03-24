FRANKFURT, March 24 The chief executive of Lufthansa said he did not yet know the cause of a crash feared to have killed 150 people in the French Alps on Tuesday.

A plane belonging to Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline earlier crashed in the French Alps en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said he would accompany members of the German government to the crash site.

