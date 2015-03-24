LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Deutsche Lufthansa is considering
whether to proceed with the marketing of debut hybrid bond,
according to a source close to the deal, after a plane
reportedly operated by the German airline crashed in France.
An Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline
crashed in a remote area of southern France on Tuesday and all
148 on board were feared dead.
The source added that the company has just finished meeting
investors in Paris and is deciding whether to continue with
meetings or to delay the financing.
The company, rated Ba1/BBB-, began meeting investors on
Monday ahead of a potential euro-denominated hybrid deal. Credit
Suisse and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers, with BNP
Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC acting as
bookrunners.
(Reporting by Robert Smith and Helene Durand; editing by Alex
Chambers)