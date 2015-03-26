BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
BERLIN, March 26 Lufthansa will work with authorities and pilot groups to review its training and vetting procedures after one of its Germanwings pilots was suspected of having deliberately crashed a jet into the French Alps.
"We have every confidence in this training process that has been tried and tested over decades, but we will look at what we can do better with the selection and training," Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said during a press conference on Thursday.
He said Lufthansa would discuss this with experts from within the company, the DLR aerospace institute, the transport ministry and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Dr. J. Mario Molina and Chief Financial Officer John Molina will be replaced after weak financial results, Molina's new chairman Dale Wolf said in a press release on Tuesday, announcing a surprise shake-up at the small health insurer.