ULAANBAATAR, July 15 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Friday condemned the attack in the French Riviera city
of Nice in which at least 80 people were killed and said Germany
would stand by France's side in the "fight against terrorism".
"All of us who have come together at the ASEM summit are
united in our feeling of disbelief at the attack of mass murder
in Nice," Merkel said on the sidelines of the major summit
between Asian and European leaders in Mongolia.
"Germany stands in the fight against terrorism at France's
side, united with many, many others. I am convinced that,
despite all the difficulties, we shall win this fight."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Michael Nienaber)