MADRID, March 24 Some 45 people travelling on the Lufthansa operated Germanwings plane which crashed in a remote area of southern France on Tuesday had Spanish surnames, a spokesman for Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said.

"The deputy prime minister said there were 45 people on board with Spanish surnames," the spokesman said.

All 148 people travelling on the plane are feared dead.

