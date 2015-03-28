BERLIN, March 28 The co-pilot suspected of
deliberately crashing a passenger plane in the French Alps told
his girlfriend he was in psychiatric treatment, and that he was
planning a spectacular gesture that everyone would remember, the
German daily Bild reported on Saturday.
The newspaper published an interview with a woman who said
she had had a relationship in 2014 with Andreas Lubitz, the man
French prosecutors believe locked himself alone into the cockpit
of the Germanwings Airbus on Tuesday and steered it into a
mountain, killing all 150 people on board.
"When I heard about the crash, I remembered a sentence, over
and over again, that he said," the woman, a flight attendant of
26 named only as Maria W., told Bild. "'One day I'll do
something that will change the system, and then everyone will
know my name and remember it'."
"I didn't know what he meant by that at the time, but now
it's obvious," she said.
"He did it because he realised that, due to his health
problems, his big dream of working at Lufthansa, of a having job
as a pilot, and as a pilot on long-distance flights, was nearly
impossible."
"He never talked much about his illness, only that he was in
psychiatric treatment."
German authorities said on Friday they had found torn-up
sick notes showing that the co-pilot was suffering from an
illness that should have grounded him on the day of the tragedy.
Germanwings, the budget airline of the flag carrier Lufthansa,
has said he had not submitted any sick note at the time.
Maria W. told the paper: "We always talked a lot about work
and then he became a different person. He became upset about the
conditions we worked under: too little money, fear of losing the
contract, too much pressure."
A Lufthansa spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)