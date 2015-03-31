BERLIN, March 31 The co-pilot of last week's
Germanwings plane crash told the Lufthansa flight training
school about a previous period of depression, Lufthansa
said on Tuesday.
Lufthansa said Andreas Lubitz broke off his training for a
period of several months.
When he resumed training in 2009 after medical checks
confirmed his fitness to fly, he provided the flight school with
medical documents showing that he had gone through a "previous
episode of severe depression."
Lufthansa said that it had passed email correspondence to
this effect to state prosecutors in Duesseldorf, who are
investigating the crash.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)