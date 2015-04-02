New Paris Velib scheme to end bicycle parking misery
PARIS, May 10 The new bicycles in the Paris hiring scheme will be one third electric and easier to park but subscription fees may have to go up a little, the Velib system's new operators said.
PARIS, April 2 French investigators believe there is a "reasonable hope" that a 'black box' data recorder recovered from the crash site of a Germanwings jet can provide useful evidence despite suffering some damage, the lead French prosecutor said on Thursday.
Marseille prosecutor Brice Robin also said 150 sets of DNA had been found in the wreckage, corresponding to the number of passengers and crew on board the Airbus A320 jet that crashed in the French Alps on March 24.
He stressed, though, that the discovery of 150 DNA sets did not mean that all the victims had been found.
At each matching of a DNA set to a victims, families will immediately be informed, he said in a news briefing in Marseille, monitored on live television.
DUBAI, May 10 The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it was determined to help its government retake all areas held by Houthi militia, including the key port of Hodeidah, but would ensure alternative entry routes for badly needed food and medicine.