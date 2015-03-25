MADRID, March 25 Spain's crisis cabinet, set up following the crash of the Germanwings plane in the French Alps on Tuesday, said on Wednesday provisional data showed 49 Spaniards had been identified as being on the flight.

"We are able to say that at this time 49 Spanish victims have been identified thanks to information from the families," Security Secretary Francisco Martinez said during a press conference in Madrid.

However, the figure remained provisional and could be revised, he added.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande would give a joint press conference at 1420 GMT, he said.

(Reporting by Paul Day)