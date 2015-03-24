WASHINGTON, March 24 The crash of a Germanwings Airbus in a remote area of the French Alps on Tuesday does not appear to have been caused by a terror attack, the White House said, according to a report by Fox News.

"There is no indication of a nexus to terrorism at this time," the cable network quoted White House National Security Council spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan as saying. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)