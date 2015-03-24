PARIS, March 24 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said that he feared between 142 and 150 passengers and
crew died in a plane crash in southern France on Tuesday, adding
that the causes of the crash were not yet known.
"We of course don't know the reasons for the crash," Valls
told reporters. "We obviously fear that the 142 to 150
passengers and crew died today, given the conditions of this
crash."
Valls said he had activated the ministerial crisis cell to
help coordinate the aftermath of the crash. He added that he had
sent Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve to the site of the
incident.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)