PARIS Nov 10 France will borrow 4.5 billion
euros ($6.01 billion) by the end of the year to settle debts
from the collapse of Credit Lyonnais bank, a French Finance
Ministry official said on Sunday.
The state has until the end of 2014 to settle the bank's
remaining debts, but decided to take action this year, the
official said. A bill to be presented this week updating the
2013 budget will include authorisation for the new debt to be
issued.
French taxpayers were left on the hook when the formerly
state-owned lender had to be bailed out in the mid 1990s after
losing billions of francs. French bank Credit Agricole
subsequently took over Credit Lyonnais in 2003.
"Since borrowing conditions are at historically low levels,
they've decided to go ahead now," the official told Reuters.
With its 10-year benchmark bond yields at 2.2 percent,
France can currently borrow at close to all-time lows reached in
May even though Standard & Poor's trimmed its credit rating on
Friday to AA from AA+.
Le Parisien newspaper, which first reported the debt issue,
said that Credit Lyonnais' collapse will have cost French
taxpayers a total 14.7 billion euros since it nearly went bust
in 1993.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
