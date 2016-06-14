PARIS A 42-year-old police commander was stabbed to death in front of his home on Monday night in the Paris suburb of Magnanville and his assailant, who had barricaded himself in the policeman's house, was later shot dead by members of an elite police unit, officials said.

Policemen also found the body of a dead woman in the house and a surviving 3-year-old boy, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Pierre-Henry Brandet, said on BFM TV minutes after the elite RAID unit stormed the house.

The woman was "most probably the wife" of the commander, prosecutor Vincent Lesclous told reporters.

"We have no certainty about the motivations" of the assailant, Lesclous added.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by G Crosse)