PARIS, Sept 16 Four French chefs are requesting
a waiver to serve a long-banned delicacy - a small songbird
called the ortolan that fans including late President Francois
Mitterrand used to devour, bones and all, while wearing a napkin
over their heads.
The request for the once-a-year waiver is being lodged among
others by Alain Ducasse, the internationally acclaimed chef with
a top 3-star rating from the Michelin gourmet dining guide, Le
Parisien newspaper reported.
The ortolan, a seed-eating songbird that is little bigger
than a child's hand, has been banned from restaurant menus in
much of Europe since 1999.
Said to have been part of Mitterrand's last meal before he
died in 1996, one customary French way of preparing ortolan
consists of force-feeding it until fat and dousing it in
Armagnac alcohol before roasting it whole in the oven.
Fans often wear a large, usually white, napkin over their
head while eating. Some say the napkin serves to conceal them
spitting out bones, others that it helps to seal in aromas and
still others that it serves to fend off the shame of being seen
by God eating a song-bird.
The request for the right to serve up ortolan one day or one
weekend a year would be lodged in coming days with the French
authorities, Le Parisien newspaper cited one of Ducasse's fellow
backers, 3-star chef Michel Guerard, as saying. A representative
for Ducasse did not immediately answer a request for comment.
