PARIS, March 19 France's central bank on Wednesday reported a current account deficit of 3.9 billion euros ($5.43 billion) for the month of January using a new method of calculation.

The Bank of France said the euro zone's second largest economy had a current account deficit of 1.6 billion euros in December under the previous method of accounting, which would have given a January figure of 4.5 billion euros.

For fuller details from the Bank of France, please click here ($1 = 0.7188 Euros)