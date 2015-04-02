(Adds details, background)
PARIS, April 2 France's Orange should
look at all offers for its Dailymotion video-sharing site,
French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, adding
that France was seeking to promote a strong European digital
sector.
Speaking on BFM Business, Macron denied that he was opposed
to an alliance with Asia's PCCW and said he had
discussed the companies' plans with PCCW's chief, Richard Li.
"I did not say 'no' ... They have an industrial project
which is excellent," he said. "What I said was: 'Should we enter
into exclusive negotiations?' The answer is no. We should look
at all the offers."
The French state is the biggest shareholder in Orange with
about 25 percent.
Asked about media reports that he favoured a European
alliance for the operation, he said: "We (France) are a state
and we have a European digital policy."
Orange has been looking for a partner for over a year to
help Dailymotion expand internationally to try to compete with
much larger rival Google's YouTube.
In 2013, Orange was in talks to sell all or part of the site
to Yahoo but the French government scuppered the deal
over concerns about a promising start-up getting snapped up by a
U.S. giant.
Dailymotion counts 128 million unique visitors per month
compared with 1 billion for Google's YouTube, and achieves less
than 100 million euros ($108 million) in annual sales.
($1 = 0.9246 euros)
