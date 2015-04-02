BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 2 France's Orange should look at all offers for its Dailymotion video-sharing site, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, adding that France was seeking to promote a strong European digital sector.
Speaking on BFM Business, Macron denied that he was opposed to an alliance with Asia's PCCW.
"I did not say 'no' ... They have an industrial project which is excellent," he said. "What I said was: 'Should we enter into exclusive negotiations?' The answer is no. We should look at all the offers."
Asked about media reports that he favoured a European alliance for the operation, he said: "We (France) are a state and we have a European digital policy." (Reporting by James Regan and Mark John; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.