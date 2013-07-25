STUTTGART, Germany, July 25 German premium
carmaker Daimler is "very confident" that the French
state administration will adhere to a Thursday ruling by a
French court and soon resume registering newly sold
Mercedes-Benz cars.
"We welcome the positive decision of the French court, which
clearly rejected the French registration authority (decision) to
prevent the registration of our cars," a spokesman for Daimler
said.
After the ruling by the administrative court in Versailles,
the authorities have ten days to cease blocking the registration
that began on June 13.
(Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner;
Editing by Christoph Steitz)