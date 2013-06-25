PARIS, June 25 French farmer-owned dairy
cooperatives Sodiaal and 3A have agreed to merge to form a group
with 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in sales as the sector
braces for increased competition when European production quotas
come to an end.
Sodiaal, France's largest dairy cooperative with 4.1 billion
litres of milk handled and 4.4 billion euros in sales last year,
will merge with its smaller peer in a deal that could be
completed at the end of the year, the groups said in a statement
on Tuesday.
"This tie-up ... will allow them to join forces in a context
of changes expected in the dairy sector from 2015 with the end
of production quotas," the statement said.
The scheduled scrapping of European Union production limits
is expected to encourage farmers and processors to expand output
and concentrate capacity in certain regions and plants.
The overhaul of EU dairy rules is controversial in France,
the bloc's top farm economy and home to many small-scale
producers. The country has been seeking measures to help
livestock farmers as part of a wider reform of EU farm policy
that could be finalised on Wednesday.
Sodiaal also plans to close three plants in France operated
by its milk brand Candia to boost profitability in a segment
that offers lower margins than cheese or yoghurt.
Its other interests include a 49 percent stake in yoghurt
maker Yoplait alongside U.S. food group General Mills.