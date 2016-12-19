PARIS Dec 19 French food group Danone
said on Monday that it expected its 2016 sales growth to come in
slightly below its original targets, due to a
weaker-than-expected performance at its European dairy business.
Danone said that while it still expected for the full-year a
like-for-like improvement in its recurring operating margin to
come in above target, dairy business Activia's performance as
well as "aggravated market conditions in Spain" had impacted its
European dairy activities.
This meant that Danone's European dairy division had
performed below expectations in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus)