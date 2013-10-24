PARIS Oct 24 France's Dassault Systemes adjusted its full-year sales outlook slightly higher on Thursday, ten days after it warned that third and fourth-quarter results would be lower than expected due to delays in signing contracts.

The software-maker said it was targeting sales growth of 5 to 6 percent for the full-year, up from the 4-5 percent increase it had flagged on Oct. 14 but still lower than the 7-8 percent announced last July.

Dassault Systemes also announced the sale of Inceptra, its sales and services arm in the United States, and said the sale proceeds would boost its fourth-quarter results.

"For the future, we expect that the longer decision times we had noted at the end of September are likely to have an impact in the fourth quarter," said Chief Financial Officer Thibault de Tersant. "Over this period, we nevertheless expect a return to growth for sales of new licenses."

The maker of computer-assisted design programmes said it was aiming for fourth-quarter revenue between 555 million ($765 million) and 575 million euros, compared to the 565 million it had flagged in October.

Its full-year forecast for operating margin was around 31-32 percent, stable compared to 2012. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur and Cyril Altmeyer; editing by Mark John)