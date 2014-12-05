PARIS Dec 5 A deal between France and India to
sell 126 Rafale fighter jets to India in a deal worth an
estimated $15 billion will need several months more
negotiations, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on
Friday.
Le Drian's comments came after the Indian Defence Ministry
said this week it had agreed with the French Defence Ministry to
fast-track negotiations and seek to overcome differences in
talks that have been ongoing since January 2012.
"We are in a positive process, I hope it will come to a
successful conclusion. It has progressed well," Le Drian told
BFM-TV.
Le Drian said it would not happen before the end of the
year, however.
"It's not three weeks ... it's several months, we'll see.
But I'm optimistic."
Last month, the CEO of Dassault Aviation told
Reuters a contract by the end of March was a "reasonable goal."
France's Dassault has been trying to clinch a deal to sell
India its Rafale jets since New Delhi chose the company over
other foreign plane manufacturers in 2012.
Disagreements over cost and work-sharing slowed talks, as
well as elections in India.
Under the deal, which would provide a major boost to French
domestic defence manufacturing, the first 18 planes will be made
in France and shipped to India, while the remaining 108 will be
produced by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd IPO-HIAE.NS.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John)