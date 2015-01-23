DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 The world's biggest
businesses must do their part to fight terrorism by taking
action against trafficking and money laundering, French
President Francois Hollande said when arriving at the World
Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.
Two weeks after the attacks that saw 17 killed by Islamist
gunmen in Paris, Hollande told reporters that his message to
business leaders gathered in Davos would be: "I will tell big
corporates, including financial ones, that they must live up to
their responsibilities."
Hollande said companies must "fight against all kinds of
traffics, against tax havens and against illegal financial
flows. This is to be up to the task of fighting terrorism."
(Reporting by Alex Smith; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing
by Andrew Callus)