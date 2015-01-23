(Updates with Hollande speech)
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 The world's biggest
companies must help fight terrorism by taking action against
money laundering and trafficking, French President Francois
Hollande told business leaders in Davos on Friday.
Two weeks after the attacks that saw 17 killed by Islamist
gunmen in Paris, Hollande told a packed audience of bank chief
executives and investors: "Don't let a beast roam today when it
could attack you tomorrow."
Hollande, whose speech received loud applause, urged
internet companies to make sure "illegal content" was taken off
the web, saying governments could not fight terrorism on their
own.
Corporate leaders must fight against the trafficking of
people, drugs and goods, and combat tax havens to dry up
financial sources for terrorism, he added, while urging EU
countries to agree on a European database of air passengers.
Hollande welcomed the European Central Bank's decision to
embark on a massive bond-buying plan.
Responding to comments by German policymakers who fear that
the ECB's decision to launch quantitative easing would take
pressure off France to reform, he said the move would only
reinforce his government's resolve.
"I consider that this decision by the ECB obliges us to be
even bolder in our efforts to lift obstacles to growth and job
creation," he said
Repeating comments that drew sarcasm on Twitter when he
first made them last week, Hollande praised the ECB for what he
said was "meeting ... its target to fight inflation".
Inflation in the euro zone stood at -0.2 percent in December
while the ECB has a target for it to be below but close to 2
percent.
"When there is no inflation, there is more room to inject
liquidity into the economy," he said.
Hollande, who will host a global environment conference at
the end of the year, also urged business leaders to contribute
to a fund to fight climate change, saying this was essential for
growth.
