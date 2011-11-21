PARIS Nov 21 France's AFT debt agency said on Monday that, despite a recent increase in the spread of French yields over benchmark German debt, its financing cost remained close to historically low levels.

"France's average financing rate for medium- and long-term debt remains low," AFT said in a statement to Reuters. "For the first 11 months of the year, it stood at 2.78 percent, its (second) lowest level since the creation of the euro, after 2.53 percent observed in 2010."

AFT said that for the third- and fourth-quarter of 2011 the financing rate was 2.43 percent, well below a historical average of 4.15 percent over the period 1998-2007. AFT also said that short-term debt rates remained below its forecasts, despite a recent increase. (Reporting by Raoul Sachs; Editing by Toby Chopra)