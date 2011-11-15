PARIS Nov 15 French Finance Minister
Francois Baroin said in a newspaper interview released Tuesday
that France's 2012 budget plans would hold even if growth were
only 0.5 percent, half what the government forecasts.
"We have the necessary room to manoeuver within the budget
to meet our 2012 deficit target even if the economy slows more
than expected," he said in an interview in Wednesday's edition
of Les Echos. "Even with growth of 0.5 percent we can cope."
Baroin said the government was not working on a third
savings package after it announced a second round of
belt-tightening in three months last week in order to keep its
deficit targets within reach in the face of slowing growth.
Despite a spike in French borrowing costs on jittery bond
markets, Baroin said that France continued to finance its debts
at good levels. He conceded, however, that France had to do more
than Germany to win investor confidence.
He also said that the European Central Bank had an important
role to play in calming the euro zone's debt crisis but he
acknowledged that Germany had some reservations about this.
