PARIS Nov 21 Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday that France's cost of financing remained at "very favourable" levels, after Moody's warned a sustained rise could hurt France's credit outlook.

In a statement, Baroin said a package of deficit cutting measures announced this month -- totalling 65 billion euros over five years -- "will not have a negative impact on the growth of the French economy".

Earlier on Monday, Moody's had said in a weekly credit report that a sustained rise in French debt yields coupled with weakening economic growth could harm its ratings outlook, a month after the ratings agency said it was reviewing the stable outlook on France's AAA status. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; editing by Patrick Graham)