PARIS Nov 21 Finance Minister Francois
Baroin said on Monday that France's cost of financing remained
at "very favourable" levels, after Moody's warned a sustained
rise could hurt France's credit outlook.
In a statement, Baroin said a package of deficit cutting
measures announced this month -- totalling 65 billion euros over
five years -- "will not have a negative impact on the growth of
the French economy".
Earlier on Monday, Moody's had said in a weekly credit report
that a sustained rise in French debt yields coupled with
weakening economic growth could harm its ratings outlook, a
month after the ratings agency said it was reviewing the stable
outlook on France's AAA status.
