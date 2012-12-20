By Daniel Flynn and Raoul Sachs
PARIS Dec 20 France will cut its medium- and
long-term debt issuance next year to 169 billion euros, from 178
billion euros in 2012, thanks to a lower budget deficit and debt
buybacks, the debt management agency said on Thursday.
Agence France Tresor (AFT) said it had trimmed its issuance
plans for 2013 by 1 billion euros from a September forecast
thanks to debt buybacks, which allowed it to lower the cost of
debt redemptions next year.
AFT chief Philippe Mills said the agency had repurchased
23.5 billion euros of debt this year. That reduced the
redemptions of debt maturing in 2013 by 18 billion euros and by
more than 5 billion euros in 2014, he said.
Mills said the cost of financing in 2012 had fallen to a
record low, thanks in part to the action of the ECB in holding
down benchmark rates as well as investors' confidence in France,
particularly relative to euro zone neighbours like Italy and
Spain regarded by markets as more fragile.
The average cost for medium- and long-term financing was
1.86 percent, beating the previous low of 2.53 in 2010. For
short-term bills, or BTFs, the cost fell to a mere 8 basis
points on average in 2012, he said.
"The financing conditions in 2012 have been historically
low," Mills said. "In 2013, the most likely scenario from market
analysts for interest rates is one of a continued normalisation
of the situation in Europe."
"The rates of countries regarded as fragile are going to
decrease and the rates for core countries will, in the case of
Germany increase, and in the case of France probably remain
stable or increase slightly," he said.
The average maturity of French debt remained stable at
around 7 years, Mills said.
France saved 2.4 billion euros in 2012 compared to budgeted
debt servicing costs as interest rates were lower than expected.
The actual cost of 10-year bonds was 2.7 percent, versus a
budgeted figure of 3.7 percent, Mills said.
Mills said the AFT would drop the name BTAN used for
medium-term debt and instead create new 2- and 5-year OAT
benchmark bonds - the same name currently used for long-term
debt issuance. Existing BTAN lines would still be tapped to
maintain liquidity.
All new bonds issued from Jan. 1 would include Collective
Action Clauses (CACs), in line with the treaty to create a
permanent eurozone bailout fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM).
The repayment dates for the new OATs will be set to May or
November - instead of the current dates of February, April,
September and October - to make it easier to strip and
reconstitute the newly issued securities with CACs.
The bid-to-cover ratio for medium- and long-term debt stood
at 2.42 this year, and at 2.85 percent for BTFs, suggesting
strong demand throughout the yield curve, Mills said.
AFT said it had reduced short-term debt, or BTFs, to 166.6
billion euros, equivalent to 12 percent of the total debt stock,
versus 13.5 percent at the end of 2011 and well below the highs
reached in 2009 during the financial crisis.