* Le Pen has pledged to ditch euro, change debt denomination
* Lawyers say govt debt could switch by changing French law
* But corporate bonds issued under foreign law left in limbo
* Servicing euro bonds with new franc could lead to defaults
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 6 Should France ditch the single
currency under a president Le Pen, redenominating nearly 2
trillion euros of government bonds in "new francs" could be
legally straightforward, but hundreds of billions of corporate
debt would be left in limbo.
The crux of the issue is that the sovereign debt is subject
to French laws that could be changed by the government to
prevent a currency switch triggering a default, while a large
chunk of the 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) of bonds issued by
major French companies are governed by foreign legislation.
Such a scenario became a possibility this week after French
presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen - one of two candidates
likely to make a May election run-off - said she would take
France out of the euro if she won and denominate its national
debt in a new currency.
Polls suggest the leader of the far-right National Front
will eventually lose to a mainstream candidate, tipped to be
conservative Francois Fillon, and also indicate that despite
strong misgivings about the EU and the euro zone, most French
voters want to remain members of both.
But after the Brexit vote and Donald Trump's U.S. victory,
few people are taking anything for granted.
Le Pen did not specify whether she wants to redenominate all
of the 1.9 billion of existing euro debt, or only new bond
sales.
Lawyers contacted by Reuters said the government could
convert its existing debt into a new French franc without major
legal challenges.
"Given that most French government debt, if not all of it,
is governed by French law then that would be an easy change for
the government to make," said Matthew Hartley, a debt capital
markets partner at London-based law firm Allen & Overy.
"Similar to when the euro was introduced, they could
introduce legislative provisions stipulating that any change in
currency won't give rise to any default under these contracts."
France's debt management agency AFT, part of the French
treasury, declined to comment on the subject.
CORPORATE QUAGMIRE
But while France could pass a law that would allow all its
debt to be redenominated - a fundamental change to the terms of
the bonds - with legal impunity, that legislation is unlikely to
be recognised by courts in London or New York, for example.
Of around 1 trillion euros of French corporate bonds
outstanding, more than 50 percent is governed by foreign laws,
according to Thomson Reuters' data - mainly English legislation
because many investors are more familiar with it.
Around 60 percent of French government bonds are also held
by foreigners, but as they see less chance of a sovereign
default and are likely to have less bargaining power with the
state anyway, they are less concerned about the underlying law.
If the French private sector had problems servicing its
legacy euro-denominated bonds with a new currency, it could lead
to mass defaults that could be devastating for the domestic
economy and the region, where France is the euro zone's
second-biggest economy.
In Italy, one of the bloc's most indebted states,
politicians campaigning to leave the euro zone have argued that
their legal system would also allow a redenomination of its
sovereign debt to occur without triggering a formal default.
A similar debate was last aired when Greece was on the brink
of leaving the bloc in 2015 but its myriad debt issued under
different legal jurisdictions was thought to have made
redenomination problematic.
GREATER RISK
For the foreign investors who hold France's sovereign debt,
the lack of a legal recourse to redenomination would be
compounded by the perils of inheriting assets with much greater
exchange rate risk - especially for investors from other euro
nations who currently assume no currency risk at all when
investing in France.
As a result, if the prospect of France leaving the euro zone
was seen as significant, many may not wait around to find out
the impact on French debt.
"Redenomination might be the lesser of the two problems ...
however this could still damage France's market reputation and
adversely affect risk and pricing," another senior financial
lawyer told Reuters on condition of anonymity, adding that all
France's government debt could be changed legally via
retrospective legislation.
Investors who have bought insurance against a French default
- via the credit default swaps market - are also unlikely to get
paid out if a redenomination takes place.
Definitions from ISDA, the market association whose members
effectively decide whether a default has occurred to trigger
these contracts, state that conversion from euros into another
currency would not constitute a restructuring if it is the
result of action taken by a government and there is a freely
available market rate of conversion.
Euro area countries' ascension to the single currency is one
of few precedents for such a change. That involved years of
readying investors with the introduction of a pre-euro basket of
currencies known as the ECU - and Le Pen has proposed using a
similar method to manage an exit.
But while investors at the time may have been happy to
convert into the euro - a new benchmark currency likely to have
proven more stable than the free-floating franc - they may not
be so content to switch out.
As far as ratings agencies are concerned, sharp devaluation
of the new franc after such an exchange could be enough for them
to deem the country in default, even if it is not in legal
terms. This could accelerate the devaluation.
"Ultimately the credit consequences would depend on whether
we concluded that investors would still get back what they
expected, when they expected it. If we not, we would likely call
that a default," said Alastair Wilson, managing director of
sovereign risk at Moody's.
($1 = 0.9435 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose and Leigh Thomas in Paris,
Marc Jones and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London, and IFR's Helen
Bartholomew in London; Editing by Pravin Char)