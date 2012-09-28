PARIS, Sept 28 France's public sector debt rose by 43.2 billion euros to 1.833 trillion euros, or 91 percent of economic output, at the end of the second quarter, the INSEE national statistics office said on Friday.

The figure, calculated according to the European Union's Maastricht criteria, was boosted by a rise in central and regional government debt, while the social security system's debt eased.

The public debt stood at 89.3 percent of gross domestic product at the end of the first quarter. 