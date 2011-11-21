US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as Fed rate decision looms
* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
PARIS Nov 21 Ratings agency Moody's said that a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.
"Elevated borrowing costs persisting for an extended period would amplify the fiscal challenges the French government faces amid a deteriorating growth outlook, with negative credit implications," Senior Credit Officer Alexander Kockerbeck said in Moody's Weekly Credit Outlook dated Nov. 21. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 1.25 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 13 The Mexican peso touched its highest level in 10 months against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, returning to levels last seen months before the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, and its run likely has not run out, some investors say.