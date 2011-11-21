* French-German yield spread rise hurts outlook-Moody's
* Moody's says threat is to outlook, not rating at this
stage
* Debt agency says financing costs near historic lows
* Economists says stress in euro core ups pressure on ECB
By Daniel Flynn and Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Nov 21 Moody's warned France on
Monday that a sustained rise in its debt yields coupled with
weakening economic growth could harm its ratings outlook,
fuelling concern the euro zone's second largest economy might
lose its coveted AAA status.
Worries about a high fiscal deficit and banks' exposure to
other troubled European sovereign debt have drawn France into
the firing line of the bloc's escalating crisis, despite the
government's insistence it would do everything necessary to
protect its top rating.
Moody's announced in mid-October it could place France's AAA
rating on negative outlook in three months if the costs for
helping to bailout French banks and other euro zone members
overstretched its budget.
On Monday, the rating agency said that a worsening in the
French bond market -- amid fears the sovereign debt crisis was
spreading to the euro zone's core -- posed a threat to its
credit outlook, though not at this stage to its actual rating.
"Elevated borrowing costs persisting for an extended period
would amplify the fiscal challenges the French government faces
amid a deteriorating growth outlook, with negative credit
implications," Senior Credit Officer Alexander Kockerbeck said
in Moody's Weekly Credit Outlook dated Nov. 21.
The premium investors charge on French 10-year debt compared
to the German equivalent was up around 20 basis points at 163
bps following publication of Moody's report but remained well
short of the 202 bps hit last week, a new euro-era high.
The news also helped to drive European stocks to
close at six-week lows amid concern over
flagging global growth prospects and the
health of the United States'
finances.
Moody's said that at last week's record level, France pays
nearly twice as much as Germany for long-term funding, adding
that a 100 basis point increase in yields roughly equates to an
additional three billion euros in yearly funding costs.
Many investors have already discounted a downgrade to
France's AAA rating, given expectations its economy will enter
recession next year.
"When you look at the valuations in the market, France has
de facto lost its AAA. If the United States was stripped of its
AAA by S&P, one wonders why France still has it," said Raphael
Gallardo of asset manager Axa IM. He noted that, unlike the
United States, France did not have control over its monetary
policy: "Right now, we need a lender of last resort."
CAUGHT IN AN AUSTERITY TRAP
Finance Minister Francois Baroin said that, despite a recent
increase in the spread of French yields over benchmark German
debt, France continued to finance itself in the market at "very
favourable" levels and modest austerity measures announced last
month would not harm economic growth.
France's average medium- and long-term financing for
the first 11 months of the year stood at 2.78 percent, its
second lowest level since the creation of the euro, after
hitting 2.53 percent in 2010, national debt agency AFT told
Reuters.
Despite recent market turbulence, the average
financing rate of 2.43 percent in the third
and fourt h -quarter was well below
a historical average of 4.15 percent over the period
1998-2007 , the AFT said.
Economists, however, said that France risked being sucked
into a vicious circle where slowing growth necessitated more
austerity measures, which in turn slowed growth even further.
"F iscal consolidation in
an economic downturn may lead to an
'austerity trap', with fiscal tightening taking a toll
on the short - to
medium - term growth
outlook ," Olivier Bizimana of Morgan
Stanley said in a research report.
France's government recently cut its growth forecast for
next year to 1 percent, from 1.75 percent, but most private
economists still consider that far too optimistic.
Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said the government would
not take further austerity measures, after announcing a 65
billion euro package of deficit cuts this month, saying a
budgetary buffer of 6 billion euros next year would give it
breathing room even if growth underperformed.
"We must above all avoid taking measures that plunge the
country into recession," Pecresse said.
But Moody's said that slowing growth combined with rising
interest rates would make it hard for France to hit its target
of cutting the fiscal deficit from an estimated 5.7 percent at
the end of this year to an EU ceiling of 3 percent by 2013.
"The French social model cannot be financed if the French
economy's potential is not preserved. With further weakening GDP
growth the political scope for the government to generate
further savings in this case would be tested," Monday's note
from Moody's said.
