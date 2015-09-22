PARIS, Sept 22 Music streaming service Deezer plans to carry out a flotation on the Paris stock exchange, it said on Tuesday, in a bid to keep up with larger, deeper-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Sweden's Spotify.

The company, which was founded in 2007 in Paris, counts 6.3 million subscribers who can listen to a catalogue of 35 million songs for a monthly fee of 9.99 euros. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)