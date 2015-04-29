* Defence budget to increase by 3.8 bln euros over 4 years
* Hollande says rise needed to face terror threats
* More than half of 34,000 planned job cuts to be saved
By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau
PARIS, April 29 France will increase its defence
budget by 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion) over four years from
2016 to ensure the army can tackle problems at home and maintain
missions abroad, notably in Africa and the Middle East,
President Francois Hollande said.
"France is facing big threats internally and externally,"
Hollande told reporters on Wednesday after a defence cabinet
meeting. "Security, protection and independence are principles
that are not negotiable."
Paris had previously said it would keep its annual defence
budget at the same level -- 31.4 billion euros -- in its
strategic review running from 2014 to 2019.
This spending freeze meant the projected loss of 34,000 jobs
in the armed forces, but Wednesday's decision will allow some of
those positions to be saved.
"The military budget forecast 34,000 job cuts, (but) 18,500
will now be preserved," a source at the president's office said.
The French military is increasingly stretched with almost
10,000 troops stationed in Africa, about 1,500 in operations in
the Middle East and now a permanent 10,000-troop presence on
homesoil since Islamist attacks killed 17 people in January.
Military officials had warned that the spending freeze and
job losses would hamper France's ability to mount military
operations such as its intervention in Mali in 2012.
Hollande said the defence budget in 2015 would remain at
31.4 billion euros without having to raise extra financing.
However, he said the government would need to raise an extra
3.8 billion euros to help finance the army's operations and
purchase new equipment between 2016-2019.
He did not say how the extra costs would be financed, but
said an updated budget outlining details would be presented to
the cabinet on May 20.
The hunt for the extra funds comes at a time when the
Socialist government is looking to reduce state spending and
meet deficit targets.
The euro zone's second biggest economy has repeatedly missed
deadlines and budget consolidation targets, but Paris has said
its contribution to European security through multiple military
commitments from West Africa to Central Africa and the Middle
East should be taken into consideration.
The presidency source said 600 million euros would be needed
in 2016, 700 million euros in 2017 and 1 billion euros in 2018
and 1.5 billion euros in 2019.
($1 = 0.9091 euros)
