BERLIN, July 11 German tank maker Krauss-Maffei
Wegmann (KMW) said as long as it was in merger talks with
France's Nexter it could not enter negotiations with anyone
else, brushing off a report that rival Rheinmetall
could join the fray.
"In the agreement (with Nexter) both parties commit to not
holding merger talks with third parties during a defined time
period," a spokesman for KMW told Reuters on Friday.
German daily Handelsblatt in its Friday edition cited
industry sources as saying German automotive and defence group
Rheinmetall was interested in making an offer for KMW and there
had been contact at the highest management level.
KMW and state-owned Nexter earlier this month announced they
were in talks to merge in a deal which would create Europe's
biggest maker of tanks and other ground armaments.
